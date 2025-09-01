HCLSoftware delivers Digital Independence with AI-Powered Sovereign Collaboration Solutions for Business-Critical Infrastructure

Amid escalating concerns over digital sovereignty and data privacy, HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing Sovereign Collaboration solutions for critical infrastructure in governments and regulated industries. This announcement comes in light of recent industry developments that underscore the geopolitical risks associated with dependency on global hyperscalers and SaaS solution providers.

HCLSoftware's HCL Domino is trusted by over 200+ government agencies and state and local government clients globally for sovereign collaboration and applications that run their business operations.

“Organizations in critical sectors, such as Governments, should not be constrained by software and cloud decisions that compromise their digital independence and data privacy. With the recent launch of Domino 14.5, which includes Sovereign AI, HCLSoftware is dedicated to leading the charge in providing secure Sovereign Collaboration solutions,” said Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HCLSoftware. “Our approach protects sensitive data within email, chat, video recordings and documents from potential exposure.”

Dhruv Kohli, Vice President and Country Head - India, HCLSoftware, said, “Our Sovereign Collaboration platform ensures sensitive operational data remains firmly within the control of the organization, providing comprehensive data ownership, flexible deployment, and multi-platform support. With a strong base in India, HCLSoftware is already serving over 40 major state and central government clients in the country and more than 400 government agencies worldwide. Our 'Make in India' initiative emphasizes our commitment to innovation and leadership in advancing digital sovereignty.”

Why Sovereign Collaboration Matters for India

India's national critical infrastructure — spanning defense, energy, public administration, and citizen services requires platforms that are sovereign, secure, and disruption-proof.

HCLSoftware's deep alignment with India's regulatory landscape makes HCL Domino 14.5 – the sovereign, AI-ready platform for building and running business-critical apps, mail, chat, and meetings a trusted choice for public sector deployments, including air-gapped.

Designed for regulatory compliance from the ground up, the solution meets India’s data residency requirements. The platform adheres to key government regulations, including those set forth by NCIIPC and CERT-In, as well as the DPDP Act 2023 that advocates data sovereignty strongly and GI Cloud (MeghRaj) infrastructure, which advocates all infrastructure to be available locally.

Addressing Digital Independence

Indian organizations relying on global solution providers face significant risks, including potential compromised data sovereignty, global operational vulnerabilities from SaaS service dependencies or use of Open Source, jurisdictional exposure and access based on foreign regulations.

HCL Domino 14.5 addresses the most pressing security concerns by guaranteeing data residency within national borders and eliminating service disruption risks from enterprise solution providers with a single tenant approach that ensures autonomous business continuity for organizations managing essential national Indian infrastructure.

Additionally, Domino IQ – AI built with a trusted, sovereign LLM empowers organizations to harness enterprise-ready AI for automating tasks within their secure environment, eliminating the risks of exposing sensitive data to cloud-based AI services.

Organizations seeking to ensure complete data sovereignty can learn more about HCLSoftware's proven solutions at www.hcl-software.com/sovereign-collaboration.