HCLTech earns dual recognition from TIME Magazine as one of World’s Best Companies and Most Sustainable Companies 2025

These two rankings include several key highlights: · Highest-ranked India-headquartered technology company for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 20 global companies in Professional Services in World’s Best Companies 2025 · Ranked among the top 15 in Professional Services in World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025 The World’s Best Companies 2025 ranking evaluates organizations across three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. HCLTech demonstrated strength across all measures, reporting $13.8 billion in consolidated FY25 revenue with 4.7% constant currency growth, alongside a diverse workforce with 29% women globally and 50% women on the board of directors. The company was also included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year and named a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. HCLTech’s inclusion in the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025 list reflects its measurable environmental, climate action and social progress. Evaluated from over 5,700 global companies, the ranking recognized HCLTech’s 46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, achievement of zero waste-to-landfill across all campuses and water replenishment of more than 31x its usage. The company has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and continues to advance responsible governance and social impact initiatives. “This dual accolade by TIME reinforces the values that have shaped HCLTech for decades, while underscoring our unwavering commitment to sustainability,” said C. Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech. “As we celebrate these recognitions from TIME, we remain focused on pushing boundaries, embracing change and delivering sustainable impact for our people, clients and broader communities worldwide.”





This double honor follows other major milestones in 2025, including HCLTech’s 25th anniversary as a publicly listed company and its recognition as the world’s fastest-growing IT services brand by Brand Finance.

To view the complete awards list for both recognitions, visit: World’s Best Companies 2025 and World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025.