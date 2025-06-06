HDFC Bank Hits One-Year High as RBI Cuts Repo Rate to Boost Credit Growth

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd went up by 2.33% on Friday, reaching a one-year high of ₹1,996.30. The rise in share price came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a new change in its monetary policy.

The RBI reduced the repo rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down to 5.5%. This is the second cut this year, making a total of 100 basis points since February 2025. A cut in repo rate helps banks to offer loans at lower interest rates, which supports credit growth in the economy.

Due to this positive news, many experts believe long-term investors should continue to hold HDFC Bank shares. They also suggest that people looking to invest should consider buying more if the price dips slightly.

Some technical analysts see a bullish potential in the stock, meaning the price could go even higher in the future based on market trends.

Disclaimer: The views and information expressed in this article are for informational purposes only. Please consult with a certified financial advisor or investment professional before making any investment.



