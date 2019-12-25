Hindustan Coca-Cola expo from today

Hyderabad: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's top FMCG companies, is organising a four-day expo in Chittoor during December 26-29, 2019.

HCCB will engage and train thousands of people into skill building, good ways of waste management, digital skills, new methods of fruit growing and much more.

Visitors will also have a chance to get to know more about HCCB, its products, and its manufacturing practices.

Besides, visitors to the expo stand to win loads of prizes and a cloth bag each, which is in response to the government's focus on doing away with single use plastic bags.

Kamlesh Sharma, Chief Communications Officer, HCCB, said: "While people around our factories have always had the opportunity to visit our factories by appointment, and learn about the engineering and technology once in a year."