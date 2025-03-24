Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India promotes Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Nalgonda, Telangana

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reinforced its focus on road safety by conducting an awareness campaign in Nalgonda, Telangana. The initiative engaged over 1900 students and staff members from Naveen ITI and Govt. ITI equipping them with essential knowledge on responsible road behavior.

With a focus on early road safety education, HMSI designed this initiative to go beyond awareness and encourage a lasting behavioural change. Educating the students at an early stage helps shape responsible road users who can influence their surroundings. By engaging with schools, colleges and institutions —both government and non-government—HMSI continues to make road safety an integral part of everyday life.

The awareness campaign in Nalgonda included safety riding lessons, danger prediction training, games, quizzes, helmet awareness and riding trainer modules. These interactive activities ensured that road safety education was both engaging and practical, helping the participants not only learn the road safety guidelines but also develop a sense of responsibility while on the road.

HMSI expressed gratitude to Naveen ITI and Govt. ITI for its support in making this initiative a success. The enthusiastic participation of students and staff played a key role in spreading awareness about responsible road behavior and working towards safer roads.

Through its ongoing road safety initiatives, HMSI has reached nearly 3 lakh adults and children across Telangana, equipping them with practical knowledge to make informed choices on the road. With initiatives like these, HMSI continues to create awareness in promoting road safety and encourage responsible driving and riding habits for all.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 92 lakh Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.

PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads.

EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.