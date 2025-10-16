Hyd bets big on HES 2025

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad has announced the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES 2025), a two-day flagship event to be held on October 31 and November 1 at HITEX, Madhapur, aimed at charting the city’s entrepreneurial roadmap for the next decade.

Bringing together over 1,500 participants, 100 speakers, and 25 keynote sessions, the summit will spotlight 20 high-growth sectors — from AI and Deep Tech to AgriTech, Defence, FinTech, and FoodTech — underscoring Hyderabad’s emergence as one of India’s most dynamic startup ecosystems.

“Hyderabad today stands at the crossroads of innovation and global opportunity,” said Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad, while announcing the event. “With its blend of technology, talent, and tenacity, this city is poised to lead India’s entrepreneurial wave toward 2035. The summit will be a defining platform where bold ideas meet patient capital and today’s startups evolve into tomorrow’s global brands.” TiE Board member Abhishek Reddy Kankanala also addressed the media.