  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Hyd bets big on HES 2025

Hyd bets big on HES 2025
x
Highlights

With a focus on ‘AI to agriTech’, 2-day TiE’s summit will take off on Oct 31 at HITEX

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad has announced the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES 2025), a two-day flagship event to be held on October 31 and November 1 at HITEX, Madhapur, aimed at charting the city’s entrepreneurial roadmap for the next decade.

Bringing together over 1,500 participants, 100 speakers, and 25 keynote sessions, the summit will spotlight 20 high-growth sectors — from AI and Deep Tech to AgriTech, Defence, FinTech, and FoodTech — underscoring Hyderabad’s emergence as one of India’s most dynamic startup ecosystems.

“Hyderabad today stands at the crossroads of innovation and global opportunity,” said Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad, while announcing the event. “With its blend of technology, talent, and tenacity, this city is poised to lead India’s entrepreneurial wave toward 2035. The summit will be a defining platform where bold ideas meet patient capital and today’s startups evolve into tomorrow’s global brands.” TiE Board member Abhishek Reddy Kankanala also addressed the media.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick