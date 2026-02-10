Hyundai Motor India Foundation Empowers 50,000 Students Through Vidya Vahini; Celebrates Innovation at InnoFest 2026

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), announced the second edition of ‘InnoFest’ under its Vidya Vahini program, a national-level science fair that celebrates innovation, curiosity and scientific thinking among school students from underserved communities.

Vidya Vahini is HMIF’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education program designed to democratize access to experiential learning for students in government schools.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication and Social, Hyundai Motor India, said: “InnoFest 2026 under Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s Vidya Vahini program gave 45 young innovators from 16 districts a national platform to showcase prototypes addressing real‑world challenges. Guided by Hyundai’s global vision of Progress for Humanity, Vidya Vahini now engages nearly 50,000 students across 364 government schools in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, bringing hands‑on STEM learning to communities with limited access. Our endeavour is clear: enable equitable STEM access and nurture future‑ready skills for Bharat.”

‘InnoFest 2026’ was held at the National Science Centre, New Delhi, between February 9-10, 2026, in partnership with Agastya International Foundation, the implementation partner for Vidya Vahini. The platform’s growth underscores its impact drawing over 1,200+ visitors – establishing a strong foundation with potential to be scaled year-on-year.