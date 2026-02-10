Hyundai Motor India Foundation Empowers 50,000 Students Through Vidya Vahini; Celebrates Innovation at InnoFest 2026
- HMIF hosted the National InnoFest under its flagship education-led program Vidya Vahini
- 45 student-built science models from government schools across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showcased at InnoFest 2026 in New Delhi
- Vidya Vahini reaches 364 schools across 26 districts benefitting nearly 50,000 students to date
- Using Mobile Science Labs, Lab on Bike and Science Libraries - Vidya Vahini provides rural classrooms with access to advanced STEM resources
Vidya Vahini is HMIF’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education program designed to democratize access to experiential learning for students in government schools.
Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication and Social, Hyundai Motor India, said: “InnoFest 2026 under Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s Vidya Vahini program gave 45 young innovators from 16 districts a national platform to showcase prototypes addressing real‑world challenges. Guided by Hyundai’s global vision of Progress for Humanity, Vidya Vahini now engages nearly 50,000 students across 364 government schools in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, bringing hands‑on STEM learning to communities with limited access. Our endeavour is clear: enable equitable STEM access and nurture future‑ready skills for Bharat.”
‘InnoFest 2026’ was held at the National Science Centre, New Delhi, between February 9-10, 2026, in partnership with Agastya International Foundation, the implementation partner for Vidya Vahini. The platform’s growth underscores its impact drawing over 1,200+ visitors – establishing a strong foundation with potential to be scaled year-on-year.
The Vidya Vahini program is currently active across 26 districts, including 22 in Uttar Pradesh (Bhadohi, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Gonda, Ghazipur, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Pilibhit, Lucknow, Meerut, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Badaun, Aligarh, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur) and 4 in Haryana (Gurugram, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad). Hyundai Motor India Foundation, through Vidya Vahini remains steadfast in supporting students, teachers and schools with immersive and cost-effective science education so that every child, no matter their economic condition or pin code - can imagine, build and solve for tomorrow. That is the road Hyundai is building together, leading to a more inclusive, innovative and resilient Bharat.