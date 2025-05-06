Live
- Jharkhand to conduct civil defence mock drill at six locations tomorrow
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Expands EXTER Line up with Two New Feature Rich Variants
- India bears 13% of global asthma burden: Olive Hospital calls for greater awareness and access on World Asthma Day
- Google’s Material 3 Expressive Design Leaked Ahead of I/O 2025
- SRK’s Met Gala look faces serious competition from his co-actor Kajol
- HPCL clocks 18 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 3,355 crore, declares Rs 10.50 dividend
- Save Big in 2025: Buy Modafinil with Bitcoin From the Best Online Pharmacies
- Nationwide Mock Drill Planned Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Karnataka Among Key States Participating
- Maha govt to implement Adi Shakti campaign for women empowerment
- Dr. Sandeep Nayak and his team accomplish a World-First Achievement: Robotic Transthoracic Esophagectomy in a Patient with Situs Inversus
Hyundai Motor India Limited Expands EXTER Line up with Two New Feature Rich Variants
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the addition of two new variants – S Smart and SX Smart to its popular entry SUV, Hyundai EXTER
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the addition of two new variants – S Smart and SX Smart to its popular entry SUV, Hyundai EXTER. This strategic expansion of the Hyundai EXTER lineup aims to offer customers an even wider choice of advanced features, thereby further enhancing the accessibility of the stellar Hyundai SUV line-up. The new variants have been thoughtfully curated to meet the evolving aspirations of young Indian buyers, delivering a perfect blend of style, convenience and performance at an attractive price.
Commenting on the introduction of the new variants, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to democratizing technology and making meaningful innovations accessible to a wider set of customers. The introduction of S Smart and SX Smart variants on the Hyundai EXTER is a reflection of this customer centric philosophy. With these new variants, we are offering a more compelling value proposition to young and tech-savvy Indian buyers. We are confident that the Hyundai EXTER will continue to redefine aspirations and further strengthen its position as a preferred SUV for customers.”
The new variants of the Hyundai EXTER – S Smart and SX Smart, offer a combination of advanced safety and convenience features, complemented by spacious and comfortable interiors. Additionally, HMIL is now standardizing Child seat anchor - ISOFIX for Exter, ensuring easy child seat installation and providing a comprehensive safety package for the entire family.
The new variants are available in both manual and AMT transmissions, in petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains.
Customer experience has been further elevated through the democratization of premium features, including the introduction of an electric sunroof on the S Smart variant and a smart key with push-button start on the SX Smart variant. Additionally, both variants have the option of adopting an upgraded 22.96 cm infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a rear camera - available as genuine accessories at a special customer MSRP of Rs. 14,999, backed by a 3-year warranty.
In addition, Hyundai EXTER S Smart and SX Smart variants are equipped with:
Hyundai EXTER S Smart
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart
Smart Electric Sunroof
Smart key with push button start
LED Taillamp
Smart Electric Sunroof
Tyre pressure monitoring system - Highline
R15 (D=380.2 mm) Styled steel wheel
R15 (D=380.2 mm) Styled steel wheel
Sharkfin Antenna
Rear AC vents
Tyre pressure monitoring system
LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
Projector headlamp
Price:
Variant
Price (Ex-showroom) INR
Hyundai EXTER S Smart MT
7 68 490
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart MT
8 16 290
Hyundai EXTER S Smart AMT
8 39 090
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart AMT
8 83 290
Hyundai EXTER S Smart Hy-CNG Duo
8 62 890
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo
9 18 490
Since its debut, Hyundai EXTER has received an overwhelming response from both customers and critics alike. Equipped with segment-defining features, 6-airbags as standard and a host of connected features, the Hyundai EXTER has been instrumental in redefining the entry SUV segment.