India aims to double seafood exports to $15 billion by 2030

India has emerged as a global leader in seafood exports, currently supplying to 132 countries, and the nation has set an aim to double its exports to $15 billion by 2030, a report said on Saturday.

India has shipped 16,98,170 tonnes of seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore ($7.45 billion) during 2024-25 as against exports of 17,81,602 tonnes in 2023-24, worth Rs 60,523.89 crore ($7.38 billion), reflecting the sector’s strong resilience despite global trade fluctuations.

The fisheries sector also supports the livelihood of more than 30 million fishers and fish farmers, highlighting its crucial role in the nation’s economy, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) said in a report ahead of SEAI's India International Seafood Show 2025.

The 24th edition of the India International Seafood Show, Asia’s premier seafood trade fair, will be held from September 25 to 28, at Bharat Mandapam here.

This year’s edition will be part of World Food India 2025, the Government of India’s flagship global food innovation event that celebrates India’s culinary heritage and fosters partnerships across the food value chain.

“IISS showcases the tremendous growth of India’s seafood export sector. As we mark our golden jubilee, this event will help us strengthen our global position and expand into new markets,” said SEAI President, Pawan Kumar.

SEAI Secretary-General, K.N. Raghavan, added, “Our motto, ‘Sustainably Harvested, Humanely Sourced,’ reflects our deep commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible aquaculture practices."

IISS-2025 will be a platform to address challenges such as skill development, sustainability, and innovation, he said further.

IISS-2025 will feature over 260 stalls, technical sessions, and roundtables, bringing together participants from more than 15 countries. Including major markets such as the United States, the European Union, Vietnam, the UAE, Germany, Belgium, Japan, China, and others, SEAI stated in the report.



