India much better placed to deal with US tariffs: ITC chief

New Delhi: India is much better placed to deal with disruptions emanating from Trump tariffs as there is a possibility of signing an FTA with the US for which discussions are happening at fast pace, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri said.

US President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on many countries, including India, which he later postponed by three months with the exception of China on whom a 125 per cent tariff has been slapped. However, a 10 per cent additional duty on exports to the US will continue. The reciprocal tariffs will now kick in from July 9.

When asked about the impact of such tariffs on the domestic industry, Puri said it will be difficult to say how it will evolve, but India will be much better placed in this.