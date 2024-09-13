India will steer 20% global GDP in next decade

New Delhi: India will be driving 20 per cent of the world’s economic growth in the next decade as it continues its march to become the third largest economy globally, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Speaking at the AIMA convention here, he noted that India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy in the world and is the fifth-largest economy. “In the next three years, we will overtake Japan and Germany to be the third largest economy in the world. In a world which is starved for growth, India is an outlier and has emerged as a very resilient powerhouse driving growth,” he stated.

The country will be driving 20 per cent of the world’s economic growth in the next decade, he added. “What we are witnessing today is a once-in-a-generation shift in our economic position. Just a few years back, we were in the fragile five, and from the fragile five, we moved to the top five in a decade,” Kant said.