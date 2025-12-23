India’s core sector growth rises by 1.8% in November

New Delhi: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8 per cent in November (year-on-year), as cement, steel, fertiliser and coal recorded positive growth last month, the government data showed on Monday. Coal production increased by 2.1 per cent in November 2025 over November 2024.

Its cumulative index, however, declined by 1.4 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Commerce Ministry data.

“Steel production increased by 6.1 per cent in November 2025 over November, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 9.7 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year,” the data showed. Cement production was up by 14.5 per cent in November. Its cumulative index increased by 8.2 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production also increased by 5.6 per cent in November and its cumulative index increased by 1.3 per cent during April to November 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year, according to the data. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

On the other hand, natural Gas production declined by 2.5 per cent in November 2025 over November 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.0 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of India’s industrial production slowed to 0.4 per cent in October this year, which "could be attributed to the fewer working days because of a number of festivals in the month, including Dussehra, Dipawali and Chhath", according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics.