IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network

New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday announced the expansion of codeshare connections to Helsinki, Stockholm, and Oslo via Istanbul, in partnership with Turkish Airlines.

The connections to Helsinki and Stockholm will become operational on November 23 while Oslo will be effective from Friday.

These additions bolster connectivity to northern Europe and will provide passengers access to a total of 42 destinations beyond Istanbul.

"Starting November 23, passengers will have access to 42 diverse destinations beyond Istanbul, across Europe, North Africa and the US," IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, Vinay Malhotra said.

"Our collaboration addresses specific travel needs – Helsinki caters to the surging demand from Indian students and professionals in Finland, while Stockholm and Oslo open gateways for cultural exchange and bolstering economic ties with Sweden and Norway, respectively. As we expand our global reach, IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network," he said.

An airline spokesperson said: "These flights are being introduced to cater to business and leisure travellers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions."