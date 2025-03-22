  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

IndusInd orders probe into a/c discrepancies

IndusInd orders probe into a/c discrepancies
x
Highlights

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has appointed an independent professional firm to investigate discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. Last week, the bank...

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has appointed an independent professional firm to investigate discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. Last week, the bank disclosed that it had identified discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which could have an impact of about 2.35 per cent of its net worth as of December 2024. In a fresh statement to the stock exchanges, the bank said this independent firm will conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick