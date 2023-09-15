Inflation pressure will haunt India amid El Nino

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday retained India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal at 6.3 per cent citing economic resilience despite tighter monetary policy and exports weakness, but upped year-end inflation projection on El Nino threat.

The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal on strong services sector activity and robust demand. “The Indian economy continues to show resilience despite tighter monetary policy and weakness in exports, with growth outpacing other countries in the region,” Fitch said, while projecting 6.3 per cent growth for current fiscal (April-March), and 6.5 per cent for next fiscal.

In its September update of the Global Economic Outlook Fitch, however, said that high-frequency indicators suggest that the pace of growth in the July-September quarter is likely to moderate. Growth in the July-September quarter is likely to moderate as exports continue to weaken, credit growth flatlines and the Reserve Bank of India’s latest bimonthly consumer confidence survey shows consumers becoming a little more pessimistic on income and employment prospects, Fitch said.