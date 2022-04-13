Infosys Q4FY22 Results: Consolidated Profit declined 2.1% QoQ to Rs 5,686

India's second-largest IT firm Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 5,686 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). It had posted a profit of Rs 5,809 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22).

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose 1.3% QoQ at Rs 32,276 crore in the reported quarter as against a revenue of Rs 31,867 crore posted in the previous quarter. In dollar terms, Infosys revenue grew 0.7% QoQ to $428 crore in Q4FY22 as against $425 crore posted in Q3FY22.

The IT firm's EBIT fell 7.1% QoQ to Rs 6,956 crore as against Rs 7,484 crore posted in the previous quarter. Margin contracted to 21.6% in Q4FY22 compared to 23.5% posted in Q3FY22.

The company in a statement said, "Growth was broad-based, supported by continued momentum in large deal wins with TCV of $9.5 billion. EPS grew by 15.2% in rupee terms. FCF crossed $3 billion for the year."







Q4 sequential growth was 1.2% in constant currency with an operating margin of 21.5%. TCV of large deal wins was $2.3 billion in Q4.



"Infosys delivered the highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by 'One Infosys' approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients' confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys", said Salil Parekh CEO and MD.

"With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital capabilities to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities", he added.

Besides, the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The record date for the purpose of the payment of the final dividend is June 1, 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2022. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 15 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for FY22 will amount to Rs 31, which is a 14.8% increase over FY21. With this, the company has announced a total dividend of approx. Rs 13,000 crore for FY22.

Guidance for FY23:

• Revenue growth of 13%-15% in constant currency.

• Operating margin of 21%-23%.