International realty conference in Hyd

Hyderabad: The National Association of Realtors–India (NAR-INDIA), has announced that India will be hosting the 7th edition of the International Real Estate Conference (IREC) in Hyderabad in September 2026.

The event is expected to draw over 600 international delegates, including C-suite executives, government officials, institutional investors, and global media—spotlighting India’s evolution into a mature, globally connected real estate market.

Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR-India, said: “Hosting IREC 2026 is not just a win for NAR-INDIA—it’s a national moment of pride. It cements India’s position as a premier investment destination. We’re confident that Hyderabad will deliver an unforgettable global experience. India’s real estate story is ripe for global collaboration, and winning IREC 2026 underscores our growing stature and readiness.”

The IREC 2026 will showcase, smart-city innovations and cutting-edge infrastructure projects, investor roundtables linking global capital with Indian opportunities. Will host leadership forums on proptech, ESG, and cross-border real estate. Will organise curated site visits to Hyderabad’s landmark projects. High-level government participation from both central and state urban development ministries.

IREC, the biennial flagship event of the US-based National Association of REALTORS (NAR), is considered the world’s most influential gathering of real estate professionals, developers, investors, and academics. Since its inception in Asia in 2015, the conference has been hosted in leading Asian cities such as Manila, Bangkok, Incheon, Hanoi, Tokyo, and most recently Kuala Lumpur in 2024.