Interview with Sukumar Bisetty: Driving business transformation with technology

Sukumar Bisetty is a seasoned IT professional with 18 years of experience in AS400 development, SAP MM analysis, and procurement solutions. Known for his expertise in driving technological innovation across industries like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, Sukumar’s journey is marked by his dedication to continuous learning and delivering impactful solutions. In this interview, he shares insights into his career, challenges, and the future of technology in business transformation.

You've had an impressive career in the IT industry. Could you tell us how your journey began?

My interest in technology started at a very young age. I was always fascinated by computers and their ability to solve real-world problems. I pursued a degree in Computer Science, followed by a Master’s in Computer Applications, which provided a solid foundation for my career. After completing my education, I dove into the IT sector, and over the years, I’ve worked extensively with AS400, SAP MM, and procurement systems. I’ve been fortunate to contribute to several industries, including healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

You’ve had extensive experience with AS400. How has this technology shaped your career?

AS400, now known as IBM iSeries, has been a cornerstone of my career. I’ve worked with RPG, COBOL, and CL programming languages, which are pivotal in AS400 environments. The platform’s reliability and versatility have made it a preferred choice for businesses, and I’ve been fortunate to help clients harness its potential to create robust systems and applications. AS400 has also played a key role in my success with system integrations and process automation projects.

You’ve worked in highly regulated environments, particularly FDA-regulated sectors. Can you share a challenge you faced in these environments?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was during SAP system implementations in FDA-regulated environments. Compliance is a critical aspect of such projects, and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards was no easy task. I had to ensure detailed documentation, regular training for teams, and maintain open communication with stakeholders. But by fostering a culture of awareness and collaboration, we were able to navigate these challenges successfully, ensuring top-notch quality and compliance.

Technology is rapidly evolving. How do you stay ahead in such a dynamic field?

Continuous learning is key in this industry. I actively participate in workshops, webinars, and industry conferences. Additionally, I pursue online courses to stay updated on emerging technologies. Engaging with industry professionals and being part of forums helps me stay current, which allows me to implement cutting-edge solutions for clients. This constant learning has helped me maintain my edge and deliver impactful solutions.

Can you tell us about a standout achievement in your career?

One of the most rewarding projects I worked on was implementing a comprehensive procurement solution for a major retail client. By automating key processes within the SAP MM module, we achieved significant cost savings and efficiency improvements. The solution not only streamlined their procurement strategy but also strengthened their vendor relationships, which was a huge win for everyone involved.

How do you manage cross-functional teams and ensure project success?

I believe in fostering an inclusive environment where team members from various functions can share insights and ideas. Regular meetings, clear communication, and setting aligned goals are essential for smooth collaboration. This approach has consistently led to successful outcomes, as it ensures everyone is on the same page and obstacles are quickly addressed.

What does the future hold for you in the IT industry?

I plan to continue leading projects that drive technological innovation and business transformation. My goal is to keep enhancing my skill set, especially in areas like SAP Ariba and HANA, and deliver solutions that not only solve immediate business challenges but also position my clients for long-term success.

Any advice for budding IT professionals?

Focus on continuous learning and be adaptable. The IT industry is evolving rapidly, and staying updated with the latest trends is essential. Also, be open to working on cross-functional projects, as they provide invaluable experience and insight. The most important thing is to be passionate about what you do—this is what will truly drive your success.