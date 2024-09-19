iPhone 16 variants now at Reliance Digital

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital, the electronics retail chain on Wednesday announced the availability of all variants of iPhone 16 across its stores in India, and online platforms. The retailer has also assured to refund twice the pre-booking amount if it is unable to fulfill the commitment of delivering the variant pre-booked by the customer.

An official press release from Reliance Digital mentioned that pre-bookings of iPhone has doubled compared to the previous year. “We are thrilled with the response received for iPhone 16. We want to assure our customers that Reliance Digital is ready to deliver on its promises. Despite the significant surge in demand, the company is fully prepared to meet all pre-booking commitments and walk-in customers. As our top priority is customer satisfaction, we have rolled out 2X refund policy, by doing so we are setting a new benchmark in service standards,” a spokesperson said.