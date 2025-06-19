Live
iQoo launches new 5G model
iQoo, smartphone brand, on Wednesday launched new modeliQoo Z10 Lite 5G. Designed for today’s youth, from college students to users who want to upgrade to a 5G smartphone, the iQoo Z10 Lite 5G delivers a fully loaded entertainment experience, from binge-watching videos and endless social scrolling to attending online lectures. With functional features packed into a stylish design, the Z10 Lite 5G offers a smart, reliable companion for all aspects of modern life.
Featuring the segment’s biggest 6000mAh battery, the model is built for non-stop entertainment, delivering all-day power for all day. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, equipped with smooth 5G connectivity and IP64-rated dust and water resistance, it offers reliable performance and smooth content consumption.
The new model is priced at Rs9,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs9,499) for the 4GB + 128GB variant; Rs10,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs10,499) for the 6GB + 128GB variant; and Rs12,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs12,499) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The iQoo Z10 Lite 5G will be available in two color variants: Cyber Green and Titanium Blue.