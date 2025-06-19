iQoo launches new 5G model

iQoo, smartphone brand, on Wednesday launched new modeliQoo Z10 Lite 5G. Designed for today’s youth, from college students to users who want to upgrade to a 5G smartphone, the iQoo Z10 Lite 5G delivers a fully loaded entertainment experience, from binge-watching videos and endless social scrolling to attending online lectures. With functional features packed into a stylish design, the Z10 Lite 5G offers a smart, reliable companion for all aspects of modern life.

Featuring the segment’s biggest 6000mAh battery, the model is built for non-stop entertainment, delivering all-day power for all day. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, equipped with smooth 5G connectivity and IP64-rated dust and water resistance, it offers reliable performance and smooth content consumption.

The new model is priced at Rs9,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs9,499) for the 4GB + 128GB variant; Rs10,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs10,499) for the 6GB + 128GB variant; and Rs12,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs12,499) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The iQoo Z10 Lite 5G will be available in two color variants: Cyber Green and Titanium Blue.