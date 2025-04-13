Its advantage Trump in trade war

As the global trade war rages on, the United States is gaining ground, as over 70 countries queue up to negotiate deals with the Trump administration. China, on the other hand, is finding it hard to secure alliances. This is because, according to an AP report, countries are not very keen to align themselves with the main target of President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies.

As global markets face rough weather, Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most nations (barring some like China) and this has calmed investor fears.

He stated that many countries were eager to negotiate more favourable trade conditions with the US. The announcement led to a strong market rebound, with the Dow soaring 2,963 points, or 7.87 per cent, S&P 500 (9.52 per cent), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 12.16 (per cent).

Although many economists and market experts had painted doomsday scenarios, including recession, if Trump continued with his reciprocal tariffs, their predictions appear to be inaccurate. So far, the feared economic collapse seems distant, with the US maintaining a clear advantage over China, which, however, has not given up and has begun talks with Europe. Both are each other’s largest trading partners.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang recently held a tele-conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aiming to strengthen ties between the two major economies. Evidently, China wants to deepen and broaden its relationship with the European Union.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Premier Li expressed China’s willingness to work closely with the EU to implement agreements made by their leaders, enhance communication, and boost cooperation in trade, investment, and industry. One must remember that neither the EU nor Beijing is fond of Trump and his conservative supporters. Their common aversion to Washington is not just related to trade; it is political, cultural, and ideological. Trump and his supporters see themselves as the flag bearers for Western civilization—and, in contradistinction they regard the EU elite as the betrayers of core Western values like individual liberty, free speech, and market economy. Yet, even if China can build stronger ties with the EU, it is unlikely to undermine Trump’s America. In conclusion, as the global trade war evolves, the US seems to be better positioned than China.

With a growing list of countries eager to negotiate and markets reacting positively to the 90-day tariff reprieve, President Trump’s strategy is, for the moment, paying off.