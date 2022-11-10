Jio True 5G now in Hyderabad, B'luru

Hyderabad:Post the successful Beta-launch of Jio True-5G services in six cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara, Jio is extending the same reach across more cities – Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Thursday.

"JioTrue-5G, in these two tech-centric cities, will help realise the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians," the company said in a statement.

"Being a customer-obsessed organisation, Jio is rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience. It is already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities, response to which is extremely positive and reassuring," it further said.

Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally. Jio users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data seamlessly. Jio True-5G's three-fold advantage includes stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network. This is the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, the company informed.

It added, "True-5G seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust data highway using an advanced technology called carrier aggregation. Jio users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad are invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost."