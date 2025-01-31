Kisna Diamond Jewellery Organises Blood Donation Camps to Celebrate Milestones in Hyderabad

Kisna Diamond Jewellery, a trusted name in the jewellery industry, marked its 2nd anniversary at Sarath City Mall and 1st anniversary at Inorbit Mall by organizing blood donation camps as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Guided by the vision of Ghanshyam Dholakia, Managing Director of Kisna Diamond Jewellery, and Parag Shah, Director of Kisna Diamond Jewellery, the initiative reflects the brand’s commitment to giving back to society and supporting noble causes in the city. The blood donation camps were successfully conducted with the presence of AOM Santosh Decoda, PRO Priyesh Gamot, representatives from both mall management teams, and the Rotary Challa Blood Bank Team.

Kisna Diamond Jewellery, which currently operates four stores in Hyderabad, remains dedicated to making a positive impact beyond the retail space. The initiative aims to contribute to healthcare efforts and encourage more people to participate in life-saving donations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghanshyam Dholakia said, “At Kisna, we believe in not only celebrating our business milestones but also in sharing our success with the community. Organizing blood donation camps is a small but significant way to make a difference. We are grateful to all the donors and our partners who supported this initiative.”

Adding to this, Parag Shah stated, “Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Kisna’s values. Our goal is to create meaningful contributions to society, and this blood donation drive is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our community.”

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from customers, staff, and the local community, reinforcing Kisna’s commitment to social welfare.