KL Deemed to be University Launches “Skill Palaver” – A Project-Based Learning Hackathon to Strengthen Industry Readiness

KL Deemed to be University, through its Skill Development Division, successfully inaugurated the first phase of “Skill Palaver”, an innovative project-based learning initiative designed for B.Tech, BCA, and MCA students. This pioneering program seamlessly integrates hackathons into the academic framework, focusing on specialization-based professional electives and industry-aligned skill courses to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications.

The three-phase initiative aims to equip students with hands-on, industry-relevant skills. The first phase, “Learnathon,” featured interactive sessions with leading industry experts addressing real-world problem statements. It will be followed by a “Virtual Review,” an in-semester evaluation by domain professionals, and a final “Hackathon & Open House,” which will showcase and evaluate student-developed solutions.

Phase 1, conducted from the evening of 2nd August to 3rd August 2025, witnessed enthusiastic participation from 1,650 pre-final year students. Students engaged in four challenge tracks: AI & ML, Cloud Computing, Virtual Instrumentation, and Multiphysics Simulation. The event provided a platform for students to apply their knowledge to complex, industry-inspired problems while working in collaborative teams.

Renowned industry experts, including G. Anil Kumar, Senior Engineer, Cisco; Mr. P. Thathammadora, Technical Leader, IBM; G. Naga Sai Ram, Senior Application Engineer, Ansys; and Anish, Director, Adya Skills, mentored students during the Learnathon sessions. Their expertise on real-world use cases, technical challenges, and solution development strategies provided valuable insights, laying a strong foundation for innovative problem-solving approaches.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. T. Rama Krishna Rao, Principal – College of Engineering, KL Deemed to be University, with active support from departmental heads and SPOCs from CSE, ECE, EEE, ME, AI&DS, IoT, BCA, MCA, and allied streams. The Learnathon featured intensive overnight brainstorming sessions, culminating in early-morning presentations where student teams showcased their proposed action plans, reflecting endurance, creativity, and teamwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A. Srinath, Dean – Skill Development, KL Deemed to be University, said, “Skill Palaver is a transformative platform that fosters self-directed learning, collaboration, and real-world problem-solving abilities. It prepares students to be industry-ready well before graduation.”

This initiative was conducted under the guidance of Dr. G.P.S. Varma, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. Venkatram and Dr. K. Rajasekhara Rao, Pro Vice Chancellors, who provided strategic direction and support throughout the event. Phase 1 marks a significant milestone in strengthening academia-industry collaboration at KL Deemed to be University, with two more phases of Skill Palaver scheduled for later in August 2025.