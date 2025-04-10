KLH Deemed to be University Hosts Prestigious IEEE GRSS 3-Day Capacity Building Workshop on GNSS-Reflectometry

KLH Deemed to be University, Hyderabad proudly hosts the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS) 3-Day Capacity Building Workshop on “Global Navigation Satellite System - Reflectometry (GNSS-R)” from April 8–10, 2025, at the Aziz Nagar Campus. This prestigious event is organized in collaboration with IEEE GRSS Instrumentation Future Technologies (IFT) Professional Activities and the IEEE Student Branch at KLH.

The workshop aims to educate and enhance participants’ skill sets in GNSS Reflectometry—an advanced technique that leverages reflected satellite signals to gather critical environmental data. Designed to highlight the growing significance of GNSS-R technology, the workshop focuses on its real-world applications in addressing global challenges such as climate change, agriculture, hydrology, soil moisture monitoring, and disaster management. The event will bring together leading global experts and practitioners in remote sensing, offering participants unparalleled exposure to cutting-edge research and valuable insights.

The speaker lineup includes a distinguished array of scholars from renowned international institutions. Esteemed speakers include Dr. James L. Garrison from Purdue University, USA; Dr. Rashmi Shah and Dr. Rajat Bindlish from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; Dr. Felipe G. Nievinski from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil; Dr. Sachidananda Babu from NASA ESTD; Prof. Avik Bhattacharya from IIT Bombay; and Dr. Dharmendra Pandey from SAC ISRO.

Applauding the initiative, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KLEF Deemed to be University, stated, “This workshop brings together some of the world’s foremost experts in remote sensing, offering valuable insights into technologies shaping the future of climate science, agriculture, and disaster management. We are committed to fostering an environment that encourages scientific inquiry, global partnerships, and real-world innovation. Such international platforms provide our students and faculty with unparalleled exposure to emerging research and global thought leadership, while also promoting meaningful interdisciplinary collaboration.”

The academic and research community has shown tremendous interest in the workshop. A total of 35 participants from across India—including Hyderabad, Bangalore, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Indore, and Mumbai—as well as international attendees from Sri Lanka, are taking part. These participants represent 25 premier institutions such as the IITs, IISc, ISI, IIST, BITS Pilani, and various space research organizations. The workshop showcases the growing global enthusiasm for GNSS-R research.

The workshop was meticulously organised by the faculty convenor Prof. Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia under the supervision of Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziz Nagar Campus.

KLH Hyderabad campuses of KLEF Deemed to be University continues to position itself at the forefront of multidisciplinary education and innovation. Recent initiatives like the interdisciplinary simulation workshop and more, exemplify KLH’s dedication to advancing collaborative learning and scientific progress. By promoting such initiatives, KLH is driving innovation and enhancing scientific competitiveness on both national and global fronts. KLEF Deemed to be University is proud to lead transformative initiatives that accelerate research, innovation, and scientific development in geoscience and remote sensing.