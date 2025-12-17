‘Dhanurmasotsavam’ begins with grandeur at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Marking the beginning of an auspicious period comprising special rituals and devotional observances, the sacred Dhanurmasotsavam’ started in a grand manner on Tuesday at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.

As per the instructions of the Devasthanam Executive Officer N Sujatha, the temple priests carried out the traditional ‘Nelaganta’ ceremony in strict adherence to scriptural customs under the supervision of assistant executive officer K Tirumaleswara Rao.

Annually, the ‘Nelaganta’ period commences exactly a month before the Sankranti festival.

At the auspicious time of 1:00 pm, chief priests G Srinivasacharyulu and K Seetharamacharyulu, along with other priests and Vedic scholars, performed the ritual amid the recitation of Vedic chants.

The ceremonial ringing of the bell at the temple premises symbolically heralded the arrival of Dhanurmasam, a sacred month of immense spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar.

This ritual traditionally marks an auspicious commencement for a series of special sevas, daily pujas, and devotional observances followed throughout the month.

The event witnessed the participation of Special Deputy Collector Geetanjali, temple supervising officer K Venkateswara Rao, public relations officer Naidu and a large gathering of devotees.

With the ceremonial beginning of Dhanurmasam, the temple is set to host a month-long schedule of religious activities, drawing devotees from far and wide to seek divine blessings and partake in the celebrations.