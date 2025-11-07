Kotak Mutual Fund launches NFO

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC),has announced the launch of the Kotak Rural Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following Rural and allied theme. The NFO is openfor public subscription through November 6 to 20. Investors can invest a minimum amount of Rs1,000 and any amount thereafter. For SIP Purchase: Rs. 500 and any amount thereafter.

Nilesh Shah, MD, KMAMC, said: “Rural India is no longer just about agriculture, it’s the new growth frontier of Bharat. From financial inclusion to digital connectivity and local manufacturing, rural India is witnessing a transformation driven by opportunity, aspiration, and policy. “Rising rural income growth and consumption are now integral to India’s macro story.

The Kotak Rural Opportunities Fund aims to help investors participate in this shift one that aligns with India’s journey toward inclusive and balanced economic development.”