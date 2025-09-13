KVB expands presence in Vizag

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has expanded its reach by opening a new branch in Vadlapudi, Vizag. The branch was inaugurated by CA E. Kiran, Director (Finance & Commercial). Hindustan Shipyard Ltd along with Dr. Mahathi Sudhakar, M.S (OBG), FMAS, FRM, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Star 9 Hospital. With this expansion the bank now has a total of 894 branches across the country.

The new branch will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like accounts, deposits and loans, including savings and current accounts and it will cater to all basic banking transactions and specific needs of customers, offering an entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, institutional and consumer lending.

Speaking on the branch expansion, Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, said, "Our bank is committed to expanding its presence across all growing centres in India, and this new branch opening is a part of our strategic expansion plans. With our deep-rooted legacy of over 100 years, we have been aggressively working towards providing our customers with traditional banking solutions along with digital comfort. KVB has multiple branches across Vizag, and this new branch shows testament of our efforts to strengthen our presence in the regions by offering better access and hassle-free convenience to customers.”

KVB offers internet banking and mobile banking facilities. KVB DLite, the Mobile Banking app of the bank, offers convenience of financial and non-financial services through 150+ features. The app has been recently upgraded with several customer friendly features.