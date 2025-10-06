LG Electronics India IPO 2025 – Dates, Price Band, Subscription & Allotment

LG Electronics India is unveiling its IPO from October 7 to 9, 2025. The expected listing date of shares in on October 14.

This IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the South Korean parent company, which means that the Indian entity will not raise any fresh funds.

Price band: Rs 1,080–1,140

Lot size: 13 shares

Minimum investment: About Rs 14,820.

OFS Details:

Proceeds from the IPO will go to the promoter, LG Electronics Inc., not the Indian subsidiary.

Key Dates:

IPO Open: Oct 7–9, 2025

Allotment: Oct 10, 2025

Refunds: Oct 13, 2025

Listing: Oct 14, 2025