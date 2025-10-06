Live
LG Electronics India IPO 2025 – Dates, Price Band, Subscription & Allotment
Highlights
LG Electronics India IPO opens October 7-9, 2025. Price band Rs 1,080-1,140, lot size 13 shares. Allotment on October 10, refunds by October 13, listing on October 14.
LG Electronics India is unveiling its IPO from October 7 to 9, 2025. The expected listing date of shares in on October 14.
Allotment date: October 10,
Refund process date: October 13.
This IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the South Korean parent company, which means that the Indian entity will not raise any fresh funds.
Price band: Rs 1,080–1,140
Lot size: 13 shares
Minimum investment: About Rs 14,820.
OFS Details:
Proceeds from the IPO will go to the promoter, LG Electronics Inc., not the Indian subsidiary.
Key Dates:
IPO Open: Oct 7–9, 2025
Allotment: Oct 10, 2025
Refunds: Oct 13, 2025
Listing: Oct 14, 2025
