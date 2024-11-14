LG LAUNCHES NEW XBOOM SERIES, WITH POWERFUL SOUND WITH PORTABILITY AND STYLE

LG Electronics, one of India’s consumer electronics brands, today unveiled the latest additions to its audio line-up, the LG XBOOM series, comprising the XG2T, XL9T, and XO2T models. This new collection is designed to elevate the audio experience with better sound quality, enhanced portability, and lighting features, catering to both indoor and outdoor settings for music enthusiasts across the country.

With its latest XBOOM series, LG Electronics continues to push for audio innovation, offering products that blend powerful sound, stylish design, and portability to suit a range of music experiences. Each model is packed with capabilities, from dynamic sound output and immersive lighting to durability, making the XBOOM series a choice for all occasions—whether it’s a family gathering, outdoor adventure, or an evening at home.

“With the launch of our new XBOOM series, LG is bringing audio products that merge convenience with technology,” said Brian Jung, Director, Home Entertainment LG Electronics India. “These models are crafted to improve the way our customers experience sound, adapting to every environment with powerful audio, lighting features, and durability. Whether you’re hosting a lively event, going on an adventure, or relaxing at home, the XBOOM series offers a product that enhances your audio experience.”

Key Features of the LG XBOOM Series

The LG XBOOM XL9T is party speaker built for high-impact sound experiences, offering a 1000W output delivered through dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters. Equipped with a bass enhancement algorithm, the XL9T delivers deep, resonant sound for good music experience. It also features New Pixel LED along with woofer lighting. One can customise/create new Text, Characters or Emoji’s which creates a vibrant, club-like ambiance perfect for parties and gatherings. With its water-resistant IPX4 rating, a convenient handle, and sturdy wheels, the XL9T offers portability and reliability, making it ideal for outdoor events.

The LG XBOOM GO XG2T is designed for portability without compromising on sound quality. This compact 5W powerhouse is equipped with a 1.5-inch woofer and passive radiator, enhanced by a bass algorithm that produces dynamic, high-pressure sound for its size. Built to withstand tough conditions with an IP67 rating and US Military Standard durability, the XG2T provides up to 10 hours of playback, making it perfect for outdoor adventures Its customizable string allows easy attachment to backpacks, bicycles, tents, and more, making it the ideal travel companion. BlueTooth calling feature helps to take calls without taking out smartphone

The LG XBOOM XO2T combines style and functionality with its 360-degree omnidirectional 20W sound, offering enhanced bass and clear voice quality. It integrates mood-enhancing lighting with a transparent glass effect that diffuses soft, candle-like light, creating an elegant ambiance in any setting. The XO2T’s IP55 water resistance and 15+ hours of battery life make it a versatile choice for both outdoor and indoor use. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, LG One Touch mode, and multi-point sharing, it seamlessly enhances audio experiences. These speakers have Synergy with LG TV which can play along with optimised front or rear surround settings, as well as stereo. Even if you have a different brand TV, XBOOM speakers can still be connected to your TV/mobile devices.

Pricing and Availability

The LG XBOOM series will be available for purchase across retail and online platforms in India, including LG.com, starting from 15-Nov-2024. Prices will begin at for XG2T – INR 4,990, XO2T – INR 12,990 and XL9T – INR 64,900 and features may vary by model. For more information, visit www.lg.com/in/audio.





















