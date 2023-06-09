  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

LIC raises stake in SAIL to 8.6 percent

LIC raises stake in SAIL to 8.6 percent
x
Highlights

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in state-owned steel production firm SAIL by about 2 per cent through an open market...

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in state-owned steel production firm SAIL by about 2 per cent through an open market acquisition.

LIC bought 8.26 crore shares or 2.001 per cent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 66.18 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer bought the additional shares between October 14, 2022 and June 8, 2023 for about Rs 547 crore.

Following this, LIC's holding in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) increased to 8.68 per cent, it said.

Prior to the acquisition, it held 6.68 per cent stake in the Maharatna firm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X