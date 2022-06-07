Market Live Updates Today: The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 140 points.

BSE Sensex declined 94 points to 55,675, while the Nifty50 fell 15 points to 16,570 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.



As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,472, followed by 16,375. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,639 and 16,708.



US Markets



US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market. Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose 2% and were the biggest positive for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the online retailer split its shares 20 for 1.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05%, to 32,915.78, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.31%, to 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.64 points, or 0.4%, to 12,061.37. Twitter Inc shares slipped 1.5% after billionaire Elon Musk said he might walk away from his buyout offer if the social media company fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest interest rate decision. The Nikkei 225 in Japan held close to the flatline in early trade, while the Topix index edged 0.3% higher. In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.74%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined fractionally.



SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 140 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,432 levels on the Singaporean exchange.