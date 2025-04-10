MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE BALWA GROUP TO DEBUT LE MERIDIEN IN MUMBAI

Marriott International, Inc. announced a signed agreement with The Balwa Group to introduce Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts to Mumbai, a dynamic metropolis where tradition and modernity intertwine. To support the growing demand for premium hospitality accommodations, Le Méridien Mumbai International Airport will invite travelers to savor the moment and connect with Mumbai’s kaleidoscope of creativity, culture and dynamic culinary scene through the brand’s timeless perspective on modern travel. Located at a convenient two kilometers from the Mumbai International Airport, the hotel is anticipated to open in January 2029.

“Le Méridien has always inspired travelers to explore the world in style and savor the good life through the lens of its creative-minded spirit, and what better city to continue this journey than in the lively, ever-evolving city of Mumbai”, said Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “The brand’s mid-century design, captivating spaces and chic, signature programming will offer a distinct stay experience to world travelers visiting the city. This signing marks a strategic step in expanding Marriott International’s lifestyle portfolio across the region, and we are excited to once again collaborate with The Balwa Group, ensuring delivery of the highest standards of hospitality, in line with our values.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Marriott International through the signing of Le Méridien Mumbai International Airport said – Rafiq Balwa, Director and Vice President of The Balwa Group. This marks the third hotel collaboration between the two groups, following the success of Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport and the soon-to-open The Ballard – A Tribute Portfolio Hotel. This hotel will be a landmark in our portfolio – combining global design sensibilities with the cultural richness of Mumbai. Le Méridien, a brand known for unlocking the charm of each destination through curated experiences and timeless style, will bring a fresh perspective to Mumbai’s hospitality scene. As we continue to expand our hospitality footprint, we are committed to creating iconic destinations that offer exceptional experiences and reflect our unwavering passion for excellence.”

Anticipated to feature 161 contemporary guest rooms and suites, Le Méridien Mumbai International Airport will inspire travelers to explore Mumbai in style and enjoy experiences that enrichen and broaden horizons. Plans for the property include a specialty restaurant, a patisserie, and the brand's signature – Le Méridien Hub - a modern reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby that offers an array of opportunities for guests to gather, connect, and savor the moment, serving custom-brewed, barista-crafted coffee during the day and beverages in the evening at the signature Latitude/Longitude Bar.