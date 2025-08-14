Mashroo Launches Exclusive Loyalty Program for Customers

Mashroo, India’s leading modern modest wear brand, has announced Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program, a customer rewards initiative designed to elevate the shopping experience while strengthening brand loyalty.

The program follows a simple mantra — Shop. Earn. Redeem. Repeat. They aim to offer customers tangible benefits every time they shop at Mashroo.

Key Highlights of the Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program:

● Customers earn as they shop: 50 points are credited for every Rs 1,000 spent

● Easy Redemption: Points can be redeemed once customers accumulate 10,000 points (worth Rs 1,000).

● Applicable on Entire Range: Earn points shopping across all products in the Mashroo collection.

● 12-Month Validity: Points remain valid for one year, after which they reset to 0.

“Our aim is to give back to the customers who have been with us through our journey,” said Sa’ad Patanwala, Co-founder & CMO, Mashroo. “This program is not just about offering discounts, it's about fostering a community where rewards are enjoyed together and appreciation runs both ways. We want to offer our valuable customers more reasons for customers to keep coming back.”

The Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program is live across all Mashroo outlets and online purchases, giving customers more value with every transaction. It reflects Mashroo’s continued focus on building long-term relationships with its growing community of shoppers while maintaining the brand’s premium experience.