Live
- On one side, pending on the other side, the side of the road
- Advanced Technology Centres Promise 100% Job Placement for Trained Youth: DC B.M.Santhosh
- SAT & TOEFL Olympiad 2025 Announced: A Launchpad for Study Abroad Aspirants to Assess Preparedness
- Collector Inspects Independence Day Arrangements at Police Parade Ground
- Telangana on High Alert as IMD Predicts Heavy Rains; ₹1 Crore Relief Released for Each District
- Har Ghar Tiranga: Flags Distributed to Farmers Ahead of Independence Day
- Tagbin Launches Har Ghar Tiranga 4.0, Empowering Citizens to Lead the Movement of National Pride
- Janmashtami 2025: Six Creative Home Décor Ideas to Welcome Laddu Gopal with Love and Devotion
- Google Pixel 10 ‘Pixelsnap’ Cases Leak, Show Qi2 Wireless Charging Compatibility
- Tata Motors Enters the Dominican Republic with Versatile Range of Commercial Vehicles Partners with Equimax for Distribution, Sales, Service and Support
Mashroo Launches Exclusive Loyalty Program for Customers
Mashroo, India’s leading modern modest wear brand, has announced Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program, a customer rewards initiative designed to elevate...
Mashroo, India’s leading modern modest wear brand, has announced Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program, a customer rewards initiative designed to elevate the shopping experience while strengthening brand loyalty.
The program follows a simple mantra — Shop. Earn. Redeem. Repeat. They aim to offer customers tangible benefits every time they shop at Mashroo.
Key Highlights of the Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program:
● Customers earn as they shop: 50 points are credited for every Rs 1,000 spent
● Easy Redemption: Points can be redeemed once customers accumulate 10,000 points (worth Rs 1,000).
● Applicable on Entire Range: Earn points shopping across all products in the Mashroo collection.
● 12-Month Validity: Points remain valid for one year, after which they reset to 0.
“Our aim is to give back to the customers who have been with us through our journey,” said Sa’ad Patanwala, Co-founder & CMO, Mashroo. “This program is not just about offering discounts, it's about fostering a community where rewards are enjoyed together and appreciation runs both ways. We want to offer our valuable customers more reasons for customers to keep coming back.”
The Mashroo Exclusive Loyalty Program is live across all Mashroo outlets and online purchases, giving customers more value with every transaction. It reflects Mashroo’s continued focus on building long-term relationships with its growing community of shoppers while maintaining the brand’s premium experience.