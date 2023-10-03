Live
- Now, an IT Hub in Suryapet!
- PM's messages to Raj CM & BJP leaders makes it Modi vs Gehlot contest
- Visakhapatnam: Focused plans to bring down electrical accidents
- Opposition cries foul as Delhi Police raids journalists over UAPA case
- Five caught for dacoity confess to gang-raping woman in K’taka
- PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY
- SC refuses to entertain plea seeking construction of wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu
- Suryapet: Dalit Bandhu beneficiary shares touching story
- PL Technical Research: BUY CONFIPETRO - TECHNICAL PICK
- KTR reminds PM Modi of three guarantees
Just In
Metals, Mining cos lead dividend payout
The metals and mining sector has the highest dividend yield of 5.2 per cent, as per an analysis by Trendlyne.
New Delhi: The metals and mining sector has the highest dividend yield of 5.2 per cent, as per an analysis by Trendlyne. Companies with the highest dividend yield in this sector are Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and National Aluminium Company with 30.7 per cent, 19.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.
Though Vedanta tops the list, its outsize dividend yield can be attributed to a 20 per cent drop in its stock price over the past year. This shows how a plummeting share price can push up yields, as per Trendlyne. Vedanta chose to distribute a substantial dividend of Rs101.5 per share to its shareholders to meet its holding company’s financial obligations and debt repayments. This massive payout set a new record for the company. Moving on to the zinc major, Hindustan Zinc (HZL), its share price increased by 9.9 per cent.
Vedanta holds a 65 per cent stake in HZL as of June 2023. The company’s cash equivalents stood at Rs 10,061 crore in FY23, compared to borrowings of Rs 11,841 crore.
Meanwhile, the utilities sector had an overall dividend yield of 2.4 per cent in FY23.