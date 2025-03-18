MIAL proposes tariff revision at CSMIA to drive infra growth, boost passenger experience

Mumbai: In order to support critical infrastructure enhancements and boost passenger experience, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Tuesday proposed a revision in the tariff structure to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), for the first time since 2021.

A subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the operator of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), MIAL has suggested a user development fee (UDF) of Rs 325 for departing domestic passengers and Rs 650 for departing international travellers, to enable it to undertake infrastructure development and technological enhancement projects at Mumbai airport.

Over the next five years, the airport will invest Rs 10,000 crore in creation of airport infrastructure and recover a total revenue of Rs 7,600 crore from an expected 229 million passengers, according to MIAL.

The new tariff structure proposes to strategically shift the revenue mix, with an increase in UDF while reducing landing and parking charges by 35 per cent.

This proposal aligns with the tariff structures of other major airports in India and will enhance revenue stability as well as improve the overall passenger experience, ensuring that the CSMIA remains a competitive and attractive aviation hub for travellers.

The current yield per passenger (YPP) at the CSMIA stands at Rs 285. The proposal submitted to the AERA aims to revise the YPP to approximately Rs 332, representing an 18 per cent increase, in line with the consultation paper issued by the AERA on March 10, 2025.

MIAL has, thus far, not levied domestic passenger UDF, yet it has successfully achieved the conversion of 54 conventional vehicles to EVs, the introduction of 47 new EVs, and plans to deploy 60 more; regular annual pre- and post-monsoon runway maintenance, including a major resurfacing project for the secondary runway (14/32) in 2024 and runway 09/27 in 2020 and the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine & Solar PV System.

MIAL said it has been committed to consistently improving passenger convenience, operational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of one of India’s landmark aviation hubs.

Key initiatives include the domestic-to-domestic transfer facility at T2, the new Taxiway Z to improve on-time performance and support sustainable airport operations introduction of eGates to manage congestion at entry to the terminal, free inter-terminal coach transfers, and FASTag-enabled parking, among other passenger-centric advancements.

To create a next-generation airport experience, the CSMIA is advancing several transformational projects like Terminal 1 redevelopment, capacity expansion and digitalisation, airside enhancements, smart passenger technology, and sustainability commitments.