Mindspace REIT EcoRun: Hyderabad Runs Bold for a Better Planet

Hyderabad sprinted into a greener era with the Mindspace REIT EcoRun, a perfect mix of marathon excitement and sustainability, powered by Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Radio Mirchi. Over 4,000 runners chased their finish lines – which started from Mindspace Business Park, Madhapur and ended at the same place. Elite athletes from Rajasthan, Pondicherry, Madurai and Tirunelveli had also participated in the run.

The race supported a movement for environmental change by reducing waste, planting trees, and showing how a run can make a real impact. This wasn’t just a run; it was the people of Hyderabad coming together to lead the change for a planet-first future. The event was flagged off by key dignitaries – 21K run by Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC); 10K run by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Department of Industries & Commerce Telangana Government and Shrawan Kumar Gone, COO, AP & Telangana, K Raheja Corp who shared the importance of adopting sustainable practices in our daily lives. RJ Swathi and RJ Gaurika from Radio Mirchi kept the energy up and the crowd excited throughout. Also seen at the venue were celebrities Chandini Chowdary & Vikranth Reddy.

Speaking on the initiative, Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace REIT said, “The Mindspace REIT EcoRun was more than just a race—it was a step toward a healthier planet. Every runner made a difference, not for medals, but for a cause that matters. Together, we ran for our health and our world!”

The Mindspace REIT EcoRun catered to runners of all levels, offering 21km and 10km runs for participants aged 18 and above, and a 5km run for those aged 8 and up. This made sure that everyone, from young beginners to experienced athletes, could join in. The event saw support from corporates, fitness enthusiasts, amateur runners, and trained athletes, as well as senior citizens, proving that when you're determined, nothing can hold you back.

The event was a masterclass in eco-innovation. Participants were given organic cotton tees and plantable bibs. 15 refill stations with 10,000 litres of water were available, eliminating single-use plastics and cutting waste by 90%, reinforcing the event’s green ethos. The green game was strong: expert waste management by Skrap Waste Management Solutions, ensured that every piece of waste was collected and aim to recycle 95% of the waste, minimizing the environmental footprint. Participants were also motivated to plant saplings at designated green stations, further cementing their role in fostering a greener planet.