Live
- A Riveting Psychological Thriller "Soulmate" Set to Premiere on Xfinite’s Eros Now on September 29
- Money key factor in choice of candidates in Bengal panchayat polls: Trinamool MLA
- Rahul Gandhi reaches Jaipur; to lay foundation of Congress headquarters building
- Flipkart Big Billion Days: Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs 1 lakh
- Kovind chairs first official meeting of 'one nation, one election' panel, discusses several points
- Micron’s Rs 22,500 cr plant to set a benchmark for India’s chip journey: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Delhi HC urges gender-sensitive lang in legal documents, pleadings
- ED files supplementary chargesheet in demonetisation scam
- Alliances in next elections will be decided by central leadership, reiterates Purandeswari
- Daily Forex Rates (23-09-2023)
Just In
Mkts fall for 4th day on FII outflows, global cues
Wipro was the biggest loser among Sensex firms, sliding 2.32%, followed by HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fourth straight session on Friday as investors offloaded healthcare, consumer durable and commodity stocks amid a weak trend in global markets. Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC Bank shares also hit investor sentiments, traders said.
After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 66,009.15. During the day, it hit a high of 66,445.47 and a low of 65,952.83. The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 19,674.25. In the early trade, the benchmark indices had climbed after global financial firm JP Morgan said it plans to include Indian government bonds (IGBs) or government securities (G-Secs) into its Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.