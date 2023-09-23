Mkts fall for 4th day on FII outflows, global cues

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fourth straight session on Friday as investors offloaded healthcare, consumer durable and commodity stocks amid a weak trend in global markets. Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC Bank shares also hit investor sentiments, traders said.



After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 66,009.15. During the day, it hit a high of 66,445.47 and a low of 65,952.83. The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 19,674.25. In the early trade, the benchmark indices had climbed after global financial firm JP Morgan said it plans to include Indian government bonds (IGBs) or government securities (G-Secs) into its Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.