More women investors investing in mutual funds
With improving ease of access to information and technology, more women investors are investing in mutual funds, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said.
New Delhi : With improving ease of access to information and technology, more women investors are investing in mutual funds, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. The share of women in mutual funds’ assets under management (AUM) has shot up from 15.2 per cent in 2017 to 20.9 per cent in 2023.
This pace of growth is more prominent in the hinterland as compared to the urban centres, with the share of women's folios and assets in the B-30 cities increasing from 15 per cent to 18 per cent and from 17 per cent to 28 per cent during the period, respectively, the AMFI said.
The age analysis of women investors indicates that almost 50 per cent of women investors fall in the 25-44 years age group, as compared to around 45 per cent for the overall set of individual investors.
Goa boasts the highest share of women in the mutual fund industry at 40 per cent, followed by the northeastern states with high 30s percentage. Chandigarh, Maharashtra, and New Delhi also have over 30 per cent share of women in the industry’s assets under management, as per the AMFI data.
Most women continue to invest through the regular plan route in mutual funds and stay invested for longer when investing through a mutual fund distributor.
The number of women mutual fund distributors has steadily increased, nearing the 42,000 registration mark as of December 2023, managing over Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM.