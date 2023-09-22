Live
- Air Akasa says its plea in court not against DGCA or Civil Aviation Ministry
- Unnao custodial death: Delhi HC grants bail to convicted UP Police officials
- Delhi Police rescues man attempting suicide on Instagram live
- BRS MLA M Hanumantha Rao quit party
- Quad ministerial meeting calls for comprehensive approach to fight terrorism
- Congress questions secular credentials of JD(S) following its alliance with BJP
- Bidhuri remarks row: Ali calls it 'hate speech', says could quit House if action not taken; Oppn rallies behind BSP MP
- Volume growth returning, rural demand seeing green shoots: Procter & Gamble
- Large number of valuable monuments not under any protection: Parliamentary panel
- Eight-year-old Indian-origin girl makes UK medical history By Aditi Khanna
Just In
Mumbai airport to shut for post-monsoon runway repairs on Oct 17
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will remain shut for six hours, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on October 17, to carry out post-monsoon runway maintenance works, an official said on Friday.
Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will remain shut for six hours, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on October 17, to carry out post-monsoon runway maintenance works, an official said on Friday.
For the comprehensive runway repairs, both runways – 09/27 and 14/32 – will be temporarily non-operational for all flight operations at the designated timings.
An advance Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on the closure has been issued six months in advance for carrying out the post-monsoon preventive maintenance.
During the temporary closure, repairs and maintenance will be taken up to uphold the airport’s infrastructure to the highest standards.
"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," said an official.