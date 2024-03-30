My career began on shop floor of auto plant, says Mahindra

  • Menu
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Friday, revealed that he started his career on the shop floor of an auto plant, as he responded to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Friday, revealed that he started his career on the shop floor of an auto plant, as he responded to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The X owner posted that many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a "eureka" moment, but “almost none about manufacturing, so it’s underappreciated by the public.”

“Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake,” said the tech billionaire. Mahindra responded, saying that he couldn’t agree more.“I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant. And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort and non-stop problem solving that goes into making products at high volume,” he posted.

“The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them. More so because the films we make of our cars being manufactured get large viewership on YouTube. So there’s certainly an audience out there looking for more,” Mahindra further said.

