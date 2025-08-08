Live
Nabard, IIT-R charting ‘Handloom Roadmap’
Guwahati: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday said it is preparing a ‘Handloom Roadmap’ for Assam in association with IIT-Roorkee.
Speaking at a function on National Handloom Day, NABARD Chief General Manager (Assam Region) Loken Das highlighted the bank’s major contributions to the state's handloom sector and said over 8,000 weavers have benefitted from various initiatives undertaken by the lender over the last few years.
“NABARD, in collaboration with IIT Roorkee, is preparing a comprehensive Handloom Roadmap for Assam. This roadmap aims to provide strategic guidance and ensure sustainable, long-term development of the state’s vibrant handloom sector,” he added.
Das, however, did not share further details, such as a possible timeline to complete the draft of the document.