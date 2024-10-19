Nagaland govt inks pact with Tata AIA

Kohima: Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading life insurers, has been selected by the Government of Nagaland to implement the Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMULIS). Under this scheme, the primary earning member of the family will be provided with a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

This scheme aims to give families the financial support they need in the unfortunate event of the demise of the breadwinner. As part of the scheme. any one family member in the age group 18–60 years can be designated as the primary earning member or breadwinner. Government employees in the same age group will automatically be considered as the primary breadwinner for their family.

The State Government will cover the cost of the insurance premium. Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister, Nagaland, said, “We hope to enroll all earning population in Nagaland under this scheme, thereby ensuring the financial security of several families.” Venky Iyer, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “This landmark initiative by the Government will ensure that the people of Nagaland especially those in vulnerable segments or employed in unorganized sectors, benefit from the safety net of life insurance. This inclusive scheme will ensure financial security and peace of mind for the families of Nagaland”.