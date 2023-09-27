NAREDCO Telangana Property Show from Oct 6

NAREDCO Telangana Chapter has announced the 13th edition of the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad on October 6-8, 2023. The three-day event will showcase residential and commercial properties worth Rs 25 lakh – Rs 10 crore from all over the city to meet the requirements of varied customers.



The organisers anticipate over 20,000 footfalls during the three days. Around 100 real estate companies, five banks & financial institutions and five building material suppliers will display their products and services in overall 110 stalls spread across one lakh sq ft. This annual event acts as a platform to bring together all the stakeholders to show a range of properties – apartments, villas and plots to buyers.

B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President – NAREDCO Telangana, said: “The real estate market in Hyderabad is one of the most booming in India. Over the past decade, the city has consistently delivered outstanding results in the real estate sector. Unlike other major cities that saw single-digit or negative growth, Hyderabad has often achieved double-digit growth.