National Stock Exchange crosses 20 crore client accounts

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday announced that total number of client accounts at the exchange have surpassed 20 crore, from 16.9 crore eight months ago.

Among states, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of accounts at 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.2 crore), Gujarat (1.8 crore), Rajasthan and West Bengal at 1.2 crore each.

Together, these states account for nearly 50 per cent of total client accounts, while the top 10 states account for approximately three-fourths of the total.

Additionally, the unique registered investor base now stands at 10.5 crore, having crossed the 10 crore (100 million) mark on August 8, 2024, according to the exchange.

“We have achieved another remarkable milestone in our investor base, with the exchange witnessing an increase of around three crore total accounts in just over eight months following February's count of almost 17 crore,” said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

This exceptional growth reflects strong investor confidence in India's growth story, driven by digital transformation and technological innovation.

“The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government's digital initiatives, has effectively democratised market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities,” Krishnan added.

This expansion is supported by streamlined KYC processes, enhanced financial literacy programs, and sustained positive market sentiments, as demonstrated by robust participation across diverse investment instruments including equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and various bonds.

“This milestone underscores India's evolving financial landscape and the successful fusion of technology with retail investment accessibility,” he added.

Meanwhile, as global investors' confidence grows in the Indian stock market, GIFT Nifty has set an all-time high open interest of $20.84 billion (on September 24), surpassing its previous record of $18.50 billion.