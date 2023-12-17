NBRI in Lucknow opens Parijat Lab to make perfumes

Lucknow : The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has opened a lab, Parijat Lab, dedicated to exclusive research and development of natural ingredient-based perfumes.

Ajit Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR-NBRI, said, "Right from producing the raw material - fragrant flower- to using it to make perfume, all research will be conducted here in this lab."

He added that the NBRI will also take the help of Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj.

Explaining the process, Shasany, who is also the brain behind the concept, said that leftover flowers which are being grown by the farmers under floriculture mission will be used.

Unsold flowers will be bought from them and then perfume will be made with them. This technology will be shared with interested private players as well.