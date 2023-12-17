Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
NBRI in Lucknow opens Parijat Lab to make perfumes
The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has opened a lab, Parijat Lab, dedicated to exclusive research and development of natural ingredient-based perfumes.
Lucknow : The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has opened a lab, Parijat Lab, dedicated to exclusive research and development of natural ingredient-based perfumes.
Ajit Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR-NBRI, said, "Right from producing the raw material - fragrant flower- to using it to make perfume, all research will be conducted here in this lab."
He added that the NBRI will also take the help of Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj.
Explaining the process, Shasany, who is also the brain behind the concept, said that leftover flowers which are being grown by the farmers under floriculture mission will be used.
Unsold flowers will be bought from them and then perfume will be made with them. This technology will be shared with interested private players as well.