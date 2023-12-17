  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

NBRI in Lucknow opens Parijat Lab to make perfumes

NBRI in Lucknow opens Parijat Lab to make perfumes
x
Highlights

The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has opened a lab, Parijat Lab, dedicated to exclusive research and development of natural ingredient-based perfumes.

Lucknow : The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has opened a lab, Parijat Lab, dedicated to exclusive research and development of natural ingredient-based perfumes.

Ajit Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR-NBRI, said, "Right from producing the raw material - fragrant flower- to using it to make perfume, all research will be conducted here in this lab."

He added that the NBRI will also take the help of Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj.

Explaining the process, Shasany, who is also the brain behind the concept, said that leftover flowers which are being grown by the farmers under floriculture mission will be used.

Unsold flowers will be bought from them and then perfume will be made with them. This technology will be shared with interested private players as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X