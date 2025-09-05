Need to get tariffs to ASEAN level: EAC-PM member

New Delhi: Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Rakesh Mohan on Thursday said there is room for India to reduce import duties and efforts should be made to bring them down to the ASEAN level.

With the withering of WTO, he said the world trading system is being increasingly governed by large regional trading blocs: the European Union, the USMCA in North America, RCEP in Asia, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) spanning Asia and the Pacific.

“I do believe there is room for reducing a lot of our tariffs and bringing down at least to the ASEAN levels. And that will be very good for us.

“Now, one implication of that is that the exchange rate will need to then move to compensate for the reduction of those tariffs,” Mohan said.

“In order to not get locked out of global trade India must become a member of these large emerging trade blocs. Given its geographical location, India should reconsider joining Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), while making appropriate safeguards for our interests, and also apply to join CPTPP,” he said.

He said right from the early 1990s when the economic reforms started in India till around 2012, India was continuously reducing its tariffs on an overall basis, and pre-announcement on a somewhat gradual basis.

“After 2012 or so, that process stopped, and then they increased somewhat on an average basis, from 2017 onwards,” Mohan said.

He pointed out that one of the reasons that many of the 1990s reforms succeeded without much pain in the country, despite the opening of trade imports and the reduction of tariffs on a consistent basis, was that then government did an ex-ante devaluation of the rupee, and therefore industries were effectively protected.

“As we reduce tariffs to make ourselves more competitive and become much more part of the global supply chain, it does mean that the real exchange would need to move enough in favour of exporters, in favour of manufacturing,” Mohan noted.