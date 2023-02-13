Nettlinx revenues up 11% in Q3

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based internet services provider Nettlinx Limited has announced that its revenue from operations increased 11 per cent to Rs 2.43 crore in October- December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2022-23 as against Rs 2.19 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.



The company has reported 31 per cent rise in EBITDA at Rs 0.94 crore in Q3 FY 23 as compared to Rs 0.56 crore in Q3 FY 22. Its profit before tax increased 363 per cent at Rs 0.47 crore in Q3 FY 23 as against Rs 0.10 crore in Q3 FY 22, while profit after tax surged up 840 per cent at Rs 0.34 crore in Q3 FY 23 as against Rs 0.04 crore in Q3 FY 22.

Dr Manohar Loka Reddy, MD & Promoter, Nettlinx Ltd, said: "The company is set to grow with the contracts for leased line bandwidth connectivity and P2P links that have been executed. We look forward to continue our growth momentum in year 2023-24 with a robust revenue increase and sustainable margins backed by healthy order book, and lucrative market opportunities."