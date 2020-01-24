Niti Aayog to develop data platform

New Delhi: Government think-tank Niti Aayog will develop a national data and analytics platform to make all government data accessible to stakeholders in a user-friendly manner.

Releasing the Vision Document for the National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP), Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the NDAP will strive to ensure that the data is assured, consistent, coherent and credible.

"Given that data is the new oil, we at Niti Aayog feel the need to modernise our data system," Kumar said. According to the vision document, data across sectors should be coherent to support analysis and dissemination.

