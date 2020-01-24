Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Niti Aayog to develop data platform

Niti Aayog to develop data platform
Highlights

Government think-tank Niti Aayog will develop a national data and analytics platform to make all government data accessible to stakeholders in a...

New Delhi: Government think-tank Niti Aayog will develop a national data and analytics platform to make all government data accessible to stakeholders in a user-friendly manner.

Releasing the Vision Document for the National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP), Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the NDAP will strive to ensure that the data is assured, consistent, coherent and credible.

"Given that data is the new oil, we at Niti Aayog feel the need to modernise our data system," Kumar said. According to the vision document, data across sectors should be coherent to support analysis and dissemination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC23 Jan 2020 6:55 PM GMT

Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role


Top