November 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 767 points or 0.1.28 per cent at 60,686.69.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75.
- In today’s session, 43 shares rose on Nifty 50 while seven shares dipped.
After a dip of three days, the domestic benchmarks ended with a gain of more than a per cent on Friday, November 12, 2021. The Sensex closed above the 60,000 level and Nifty ended above the 18,000-mark. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 767 points or 0.1.28 per cent at 60,686.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75. In today's session, 43 shares rose on Nifty 50 while seven shares dipped. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tech Mahindra
|1583.7
|4.06
|1538.5
|1589.45
|1531.3
|Hindalco
|468.1
|3.12
|460.5
|470.5
|458.95
|Wipro
|661
|2.99
|648
|662.5
|645.8
|HDFC
|2987.1
|2.69
|2925
|2998
|2905.45
|Infosys
|1779.5
|2.67
|1743
|1782.85
|1738.05
|HDFC Life
|720
|2.48
|708.85
|722
|704.8
|Bajaj Finserv
|18259.95
|2.17
|18135
|18349
|17925.05
|Adani Ports
|750
|2.03
|737.7
|755.5
|734.25
|Nestle India
|19230
|1.99
|18950
|19259.2
|18860.85
|Asian Paints
|3124
|1.97
|3089
|3128
|3075.8
Check out the top 7 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Auto
|3640
|-2.93
|3782
|3782
|3615.7
|Tata Steel
|1286.7
|-0.99
|1340
|1340
|1271.1
|Hero MotoCorp
|2685
|-0.59
|2720
|2720
|2680
|Axis Bank
|735
|-0.41
|742.8
|742.8
|733.5
|NTPC
|136.45
|-0.15
|138.2
|138.2
|134.65
|IOC
|133.2
|-0.08
|134
|134.8
|132.05
|Power Grid
|182
|-0.08
|183.7
|183.7
|180.3
