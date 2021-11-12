November 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a dip of three days, the domestic benchmarks ended with a gain of more than a per cent on Friday, November 12, 2021. The Sensex closed above the 60,000 level and Nifty ended above the 18,000-mark. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 767 points or 0.1.28 per cent at 60,686.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75. In today's session, 43 shares rose on Nifty 50 while seven shares dipped. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tech Mahindra 1583.7 4.06 1538.5 1589.45 1531.3 Hindalco 468.1 3.12 460.5 470.5 458.95 Wipro 661 2.99 648 662.5 645.8 HDFC 2987.1 2.69 2925 2998 2905.45 Infosys 1779.5 2.67 1743 1782.85 1738.05 HDFC Life 720 2.48 708.85 722 704.8 Bajaj Finserv 18259.95 2.17 18135 18349 17925.05 Adani Ports 750 2.03 737.7 755.5 734.25 Nestle India 19230 1.99 18950 19259.2 18860.85 Asian Paints 3124 1.97 3089 3128 3075.8

Check out the top 7 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Auto 3640 -2.93 3782 3782 3615.7 Tata Steel 1286.7 -0.99 1340 1340 1271.1 Hero MotoCorp 2685 -0.59 2720 2720 2680 Axis Bank 735 -0.41 742.8 742.8 733.5 NTPC 136.45 -0.15 138.2 138.2 134.65 IOC 133.2 -0.08 134 134.8 132.05 Power Grid 182 -0.08 183.7 183.7 180.3



